Riverside County's new schools chief shatters race, gender barriers
"They threw rocks and said, 'You guys are not welcome here," said White, who was born in Los Angeles and grew up in San Bernardino. "'This is our school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Maribel and Jenny
|884
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC