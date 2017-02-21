RedlandsRedlands man with Down syndrome finds himself on path to fitness thanks to local gym
Tommy Lavarne is focused as he prepares to try the sled push for the first time at Fitness 19 in Redlands. It's a Saturday afternoon, and the 44-year-old man is as determined as ever to complete the exercise as his trainer, Hector Uribe, looks on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sat
|WHY and Jenny
|875
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC