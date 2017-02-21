RedlandsRedlands man with Down syndro...

RedlandsRedlands man with Down syndrome finds himself on path to fitness thanks to local gym

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Tommy Lavarne is focused as he prepares to try the sled push for the first time at Fitness 19 in Redlands. It's a Saturday afternoon, and the 44-year-old man is as determined as ever to complete the exercise as his trainer, Hector Uribe, looks on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr OrderPhartse 32,758
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sat WHY and Jenny 875
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 24 okimar 19
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Feb 24 katy88 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC