RedlandsFormer Redlands employee who accused city of discrimination files appeal
Attorneys for Christine Smith , a former Quality of Life Department employee, filed the appeal in San Bernardino Superior Court hoping to overturn the jury's decision on Sept. 21 that the city did not retaliate against Smith for taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act; failed to prevent the alleged harassment, discrimination and retaliation against Smith; or wrongfully terminated her.
