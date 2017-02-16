Redlands, SBCCD nominated for award for Crafton Hills College non potable water project
REDLANDS >> The city and San Bernardino Community College District are being recognized for their efforts to save water at Crafton Hills College . “We are honored to be an award finalist for our nonpotable water project,” Mike Strong, vice president of Administrative Services at Crafton Hills College, said in an emailed statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|wsr (Feb '07)
|13 hr
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|Z loco
|7,053
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Hillary Vomit
|46
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|Feb 11
|BlehTheNeko
|34
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC