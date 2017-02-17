Redlands man pleads not guilty to sex...

Redlands man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing teen

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

REDLANDS >> A Redlands man who denies he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in his home is scheduled to be in back in court next week. Anthony Boston, 24, was in court Feb. 16 - two days after his arrest - to plead not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, court records indicate.

San Bernardino, CA

