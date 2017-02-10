Rallies in Orange, elsewhere aimed at...

Rallies in Orange, elsewhere aimed at defunding Planned Parenthood

Protestors are gathering at a Planned Parenthood in Orange this morning as part of more than 200 nationwide demonstrations pushing for the organization to be stripped of federal funds. Demonstrations are also expected at other Planned Parenthood locations in California, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Riverside, San Bernardino, Pasadena, Pomona, Whittier,and Van Nuys.

