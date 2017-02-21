Rains increase California demand for goat grazing services
The San Bernardino Sun reports that Chino resident George Gonzales and fellow goat owner Rance Thrall say they're getting more requests for work than they can handle this year. Gonzales' "Goat 'Er Done" grazing service uses dogs to protect the goats while the animals eat.
