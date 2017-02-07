Rainfall to wrap up, then sunshine will peek through in Inland Empire
The final coating of rain is expected Tuesday before fading out and leaving Inland residents with a brief period sunny, warm weather. Forecasters say light rain will continue in the morning and exit the area in the afternoon and evening.
