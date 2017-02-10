Rain to move out of Inland Empire ushering in sunshine by Sunday
SAN BERNARDINO >> Rain is expected to move out of the Inland Empire by Saturday morning, making way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters reported a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday morning in the Inland valleys, mainly before 10 a.m., leaving behind partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
