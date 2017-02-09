Pioneering African-American architect made lasting impression in San Bernardino County

REDLANDS >> The San Bernardino County Museum is inviting the public to take a seat in its “living room” and experience the revolutionary work of Paul Revere Williams and Maria Kipp. Earlier this month, the Redlands-based museum launched its new exhibit, “Visions of Southern California: The Midcentury Modern Designs of Paul Revere Williams and Maria Kipp,” which highlights the work of the two pioneers in architecture and textile design, respectively.

