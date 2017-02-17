One dead, three injured in deadly I-1...

One dead, three injured in deadly I-15 accident

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 5:48PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:45PM PST in effect for: San Diego Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 5:43PM PST expiring February 17 at 6:45PM PST in effect for: San Diego High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 4:35AM PST expiring February 18 at 2:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 4:22AM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Surf Warning issued February 17 at 11:54AM PST expiring February 19 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego High Wind Watch issued February 16 at 3:12AM PST expiring February 18 at 7:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego California Highway Patrol officers confirmed the accident on the southbound side of I-15 near Mira Mesa Blvd. CHP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri Nicepharts 32,745
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Fri Dee Dee Dee 17
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Fri Free Willy Clinton 50
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Fri Now_What- 7,056
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 15 BLACKLIVESMATTER 89
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC