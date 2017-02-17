One dead, three injured in deadly I-15 accident
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 17 at 5:48PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:45PM PST in effect for: San Diego Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 5:43PM PST expiring February 17 at 6:45PM PST in effect for: San Diego High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 4:35AM PST expiring February 18 at 2:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 4:22AM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Surf Warning issued February 17 at 11:54AM PST expiring February 19 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego High Wind Watch issued February 16 at 3:12AM PST expiring February 18 at 7:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego California Highway Patrol officers confirmed the accident on the southbound side of I-15 near Mira Mesa Blvd. CHP ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Fri
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7,056
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC