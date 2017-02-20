On Presidents Day, here are some of the best presidential zingers

President Trump and former President Obama talk on the front steps of the U.S. Capitol after Trump's swearing-in Jan. 20. President Trump and former President Obama talk on the front steps of the U.S. Capitol after Trump's swearing-in Jan. 20. They've been delivered at news conferences, dinner parties and - in one case - from a hospital gurney. Jokes, it seems, are vital to a presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.