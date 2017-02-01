Of Course It's a Muslim Ban

Of Course It's a Muslim Ban

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Slate Magazine

On Monday night, Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his executive order on immigration. The order , issued Friday night, temporarily bars the entry of anyone from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) 45 min No sanctuary state 49
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,722
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center 13 hr Baseline Tippecan... 1
Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel... Tue BRANDY 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
rage against the machine to play the barn in sa... Jan 23 cypress hill 1
pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved... Jan 23 cypress hill 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC