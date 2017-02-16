New clues into how FBI cracked the iP...

New clues into how FBI cracked the iPhone

Wednesday Read more: The Hill

The FBI has released highly redacted contract solicitation documents it sent to companies when trying to crack the iPhone of Syed Farook, one of the shooters in the San Bernardino terrorist attack in December 2015. Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire at a holiday party for his fellow county workers, killing 14 people and seriously injuring 22 others.

Read more at The Hill.

