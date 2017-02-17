Navy commander charged in wide-ranging bribery case
A Navy commander is the 12th Navy official to be charged in a wide-ranging bribery case involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed Fat Leonard. Washington state's attorney general says the federal government was "conceding defeat" by saying it will rescind and replace President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|1 hr
|okimar
|16
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Now_What-
|7,056
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Thu
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC