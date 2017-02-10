Muscoy double homicide victims identified as suspect pleads not guilty
Michael Ricardo Vargas, 39, and Ricardo Arturo Zapata, 31, both of Muscoy were found dead inside a converted garage apartment on the property at 2770 June Street, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Detectives learned the suspect lived in a motorhome parked on a property down the street from the home in the 2200 block of Darby Street.
