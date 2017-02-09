Mold closes San Bernardino fire station
SAN BERNARDINO >> The San Bernardino County Fire Department has temporarily closed the station on Kendall Drive near University Avenue after discovering mold in the 40-year-old modular building. The firefighters were reassigned to another station and there has been no decrease in response times since the Jan. 20 closure, said Assistant Chief John Chamberlin, who oversees the San Bernardino area.
