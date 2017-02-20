Metrolink to close Riverside-to-San B...

Metrolink to close Riverside-to-San Bernardino tracks Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Metrolink train service between San Bernardino and Riverside will be unavailable Saturday to facilitate work along the tracks, but buses will be available to ferry riders to and from the same locations. The San Bernardino-Riverside line is undergoing modifications that will require suspending all rail service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed ResidentPhartx 32,756
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB Feb 19 Steven B 1
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 17 Dee Dee Dee 17
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC