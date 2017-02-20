Metrolink to close Riverside-to-San Bernardino tracks Saturday
Metrolink train service between San Bernardino and Riverside will be unavailable Saturday to facilitate work along the tracks, but buses will be available to ferry riders to and from the same locations. The San Bernardino-Riverside line is undergoing modifications that will require suspending all rail service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.
