Mentone man accused of raping woman in her home to be in court
MENTONE >> A Mentone man accused of raping a 74-year-old woman in her home last month is expected to be in court Wednesday morning, records show. James Robert Hiles, 30, allegedly attacked the woman on the night of Jan. 16 at the Friendly Hills Mobile Estates on Mentone Avenue near Crafton Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Feb 4
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Feb 4
|Timothy Turner
|2
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Feb 1
|No sanctuary state
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC