Mentone man accused of raping woman in her home to be in court

MENTONE >> A Mentone man accused of raping a 74-year-old woman in her home last month is expected to be in court Wednesday morning, records show. James Robert Hiles, 30, allegedly attacked the woman on the night of Jan. 16 at the Friendly Hills Mobile Estates on Mentone Avenue near Crafton Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials.

