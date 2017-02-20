Massive fire in Goleta building that ...

Massive fire in Goleta building that houses Santa Barbara Islamic Society

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County were battling a three-alarm fire early Monday that broke out at a commercial building that includes a local Islamic Society. The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta, according to Daniel Christensen, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

