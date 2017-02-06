Man suspected of Highland shooting arrested in San Bernardino
HIGHLAND >> A man was arrested Sunday after authorities say a domestic dispute he was involved in ended with a shooting in Highland. Michael Elias Padilla, 23, showed up about 8:50 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Church Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
