Man pleads guilty to buying rifles in San Bernardino attack
Marquez, a longtime friend of Syed Rizwan Farook, the male shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, has a... RIVERSIDE, Calif. - In a plea deal criticized by the father of a victim, a California man pleaded guilty Thursday to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|11 min
|spytheweb
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|USA
|49
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|wsr (Feb '07)
|17 hr
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|Z loco
|7,053
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC