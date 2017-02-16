Man pleads guilty to buying rifles in San Bernardino attack

Marquez, a longtime friend of Syed Rizwan Farook, the male shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, has a... RIVERSIDE, Calif. - In a plea deal criticized by the father of a victim, a California man pleaded guilty Thursday to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.

