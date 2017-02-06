Man killed in San Bernardino shooting identified
Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 13th and F streets about 4 a.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department. They arrived moments later and found Casillas down near the north curb in the 500 block of West 13th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|13 hr
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,724
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Sat
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Feb 4
|Timothy Turner
|2
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Feb 1
|No sanctuary state
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC