Man arrested after drugs, weapons fou...

Man arrested after drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Highland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

HIGHLAND >> Deputies arrested a suspected gang member and convicted felon in Highland on Saturday after they conducted a check of the vehicle he was driving and found drugs, weapons and stolen mail, sheriff's officials say. Antonio Martinez, 51, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and altering or removing an identification marker from a firearm, according to online jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr SagPhartce 32,735
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr Well Well 45
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 19 hr Storm chaser 4,845
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) Sat BlehTheNeko 34
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Feb 8 Anonymous 9
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC