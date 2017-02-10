Man arrested after drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Highland
HIGHLAND >> Deputies arrested a suspected gang member and convicted felon in Highland on Saturday after they conducted a check of the vehicle he was driving and found drugs, weapons and stolen mail, sheriff's officials say. Antonio Martinez, 51, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and altering or removing an identification marker from a firearm, according to online jail records.
