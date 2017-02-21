Man accused of killing Roman Clemente turns himself in to authorities
The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Roman Robert Clemente, 43, of Apple Valley, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he turned himself in to authorities in San Bernardino. Austin James Lembcke, of Victorville, was being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, booking records show.
