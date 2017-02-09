Loma Linda man sentenced to prison for beating 1-month-old son into coma

SAN BERNARDINO >> A Loma Linda man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 11 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to beating his 1-month-old son into a coma . Christian Tressa, 24, stood before Judge Richard Peel as he was sentenced to serve six years for wilful cruelty to a child and five years for great bodily injury of a child under 5 years of age, court records show.

