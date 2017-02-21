Loaded gun, drugs found during San Bernardino traffic stop, trio arrested
SAN BERNARDINO >> Police recovered a loaded handgun and narcotics after pulling over a vehicle in San Bernardino early Friday, officials said. Joseph Montalvo, 40, of Highland and Ruben Archuleta, 38, and Christal Salazar, 21, both of San Bernardino were arrested on suspicion of several crimes including possession of narcotics and one, Archuleta, for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, officials said.
