Israeli soldier gets 18 months in pri...

Israeli soldier gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting of Palestinian

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

An Israeli military court has sentenced a soldier to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting last year of a wounded Palestinian attacker. Prosecutors had asked that Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr secret Asian man 54
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojan 32,753
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) 8 hr John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Sun Del Rosa Lanes 3
Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB Sun Steven B 1
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 17 Dee Dee Dee 17
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC