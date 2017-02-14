Inland Empire Military Museum in San Bernardino pays tribute to those who served
When you explore the Inland Empire Military Museum, you aren't just surrounded by history, you're immersed in it. Memorabilia and artifacts from local connections to America's involvement in foreign wars - cover the walls and display cases of the museum, a tribute to those who sacrificed for their country.
