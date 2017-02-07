Ignoring Spell Check and Muslim Victi...

Ignoring Spell Check and Muslim Victims, White House Produces List of Terror Attacks

Flowers left outside a QuA©bec City mosque, where six Muslims were killed in a terror attack that was not included on the White House list produced on Monday. The White House late Monday published a list of supposedly "under-reported" terrorist attacks, following up on President Donald Trump's claim that the media was deliberately suppressing coverage of such acts.

