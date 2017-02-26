'I am an American': Tara Ijai Tara Ijai, with her heart-shaped glasses, gets suspicious looks but chooses to see things in a positive light. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://on.thec-l.com/2lJmXK0 Tara Ijai is a Muslim woman who started wearing heart-shaped glasses as a way reminding herself to see the love, not the hate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.