How to learn more about the Mills Act in San Bernardino

Members of the San Bernardino Historical Preservation Commission - Chairman James Smith, Co-chairman Nicholas Cataldo, Suzie Earp, Sandra Olivas, Allen Bone, Aaron Cox, Deanne Truax and Jimmie Hill - are holding a free Mills Act Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at the headquarters of the San Bernardino Historical and Pioneer Society, on the southwest corner of Eighth and D streets, in San Bernardino. The Mills Act is a state law designed to provide financial incentives for property owners who restore and maintain historic properties.

