How students can experience a day in ...

How students can experience a day in the life of San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

As mayor, he presides over the San Bernardino International Airport Authority, serving as vice chairman on the board of the Inland Valley Development Agency, responsible for a lot of the warehouse and industrial operations around the airport. In addition to the meetings he attends with the city council, he is also a San Bernardino County Transportation Authority board member and SBCTA/Metro Valley Study Session Committee member; Omnitrans board member, sitting on two other Omnitrans committees, as well as a board member for the San Bernardino Regional Water Resources Authority and the Advisory Commission on Water Policy Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr OrderPhartse 32,758
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 22 hr WHY and Jenny 875
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Fri okimar 19
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Fri katy88 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC