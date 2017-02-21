How students can experience a day in the life of San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis

As mayor, he presides over the San Bernardino International Airport Authority, serving as vice chairman on the board of the Inland Valley Development Agency, responsible for a lot of the warehouse and industrial operations around the airport. In addition to the meetings he attends with the city council, he is also a San Bernardino County Transportation Authority board member and SBCTA/Metro Valley Study Session Committee member; Omnitrans board member, sitting on two other Omnitrans committees, as well as a board member for the San Bernardino Regional Water Resources Authority and the Advisory Commission on Water Policy Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.