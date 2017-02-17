How San Bernardino County families ca...

How San Bernardino County families can get $6,000 tax refund Saturday

SAN BERNARDINO >> Low income families can get a tax refund of up to $6,000 by attending a free tax preparation event Saturday. The “Tacos and Taxes” event provides free tax preparation for families that made $55,000 or less in 2016 - that's 45,000 San Bernardino County households, according to CalEITC4Me , the organization organizing the event.

