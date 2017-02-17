How San Bernardino County families can get $6,000 tax refund Saturday
SAN BERNARDINO >> Low income families can get a tax refund of up to $6,000 by attending a free tax preparation event Saturday. The “Tacos and Taxes” event provides free tax preparation for families that made $55,000 or less in 2016 - that's 45,000 San Bernardino County households, according to CalEITC4Me , the organization organizing the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Fri
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7,056
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC