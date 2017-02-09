How a San Bernardino adult school celebrates Valentinea s Day
SAN BERNARDINO >> Homemade tamales, lasagna and seasonal puns were on the menu for a Valentine's Day party held Thursday for students at the Olive Street School for Adults With Disabilities. The potluck lunch is one of a series of special occasions celebrated at the school.
