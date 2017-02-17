Harrowing drive when motorist tries to get around Wrightwood-area roadblock
As the rain slowed to a trickle in most of the Inland region Sunday, Feb. 19, mountain residents shared stories of the hazards they made it through during this weekend's storm. Wrightwood-area resident Kim Godber talked with a friend in the McDonald's parking lot at Highway 138 and I-15 and recounted the treacherous dirt road she navigated the day before to avoid Highway 2 traffic on her way home from getting groceries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|DownPharrts
|32,749
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Sun
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|actorvet
|51
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Sun
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC