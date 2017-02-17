Harrowing drive when motorist tries t...

Harrowing drive when motorist tries to get around Wrightwood-area roadblock

As the rain slowed to a trickle in most of the Inland region Sunday, Feb. 19, mountain residents shared stories of the hazards they made it through during this weekend's storm. Wrightwood-area resident Kim Godber talked with a friend in the McDonald's parking lot at Highway 138 and I-15 and recounted the treacherous dirt road she navigated the day before to avoid Highway 2 traffic on her way home from getting groceries.

