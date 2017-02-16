Guilty plea expected involving San Be...

Guilty plea expected involving San Bernardino terror attack

This courtroom file sketch shows Enrique Marquez Jr. in federal court in Riverside Marquez, a longtime friend of Syed Rizwan Farook, the male shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring with Farook in 2011 and 2012 to provide material support to terrorists. Marquez, 25, of Riverside entered into a plea agreement that was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, and is scheduled to formally plead Thursday, Feb. 16. RIVERSIDE >> A California man is expected to plead guilty Thursday to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.

