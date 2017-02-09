Guerilla Girls exhibition focuses on long-running feminist art collective
The Robert and Francis Fullerton Museum of Art, located on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino, is preparing for the opening of “Guerilla Girls”, a traveling exhibition of anti-establishment art from women artists. The exhibition is titled “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerrilla Girls in the Art World & Beyond.” A movie banner hangs in the window for an upcoming exhibit titled “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerrilla Girls in the Art World & Beyond,'' which continues through May 20. The exhibit “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerilla Girls in the Art World and Beyond” is a major presentation of the feminist art collective showcasing works from the past 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|babygirlwantsit
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|Feb 4
|Coming soon
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 4
|Rose of Tralee
|39
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC