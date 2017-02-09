Guerilla Girls exhibition focuses on ...

Guerilla Girls exhibition focuses on long-running feminist art collective

The Robert and Francis Fullerton Museum of Art, located on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino, is preparing for the opening of “Guerilla Girls”, a traveling exhibition of anti-establishment art from women artists. The exhibition is titled “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerrilla Girls in the Art World & Beyond.” A movie banner hangs in the window for an upcoming exhibit titled “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerrilla Girls in the Art World & Beyond,'' which continues through May 20. The exhibit “Not Ready to Make Nice: Guerilla Girls in the Art World and Beyond” is a major presentation of the feminist art collective showcasing works from the past 30 years.

