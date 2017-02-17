Golden Coral opens on San Bernardinoa s Hospitality Lane

SAN BERNARDINO >> Roger Eldridge and his wife, Judy Eldridge, shrugged aside concerns about a potentially giant storm arriving Friday and were among about 50 people waiting shortly after noon to enter the Golden Corral buffet on its opening day. “I have been waiting five years for this day,” said Roger Eldridge, explaining he visited the Golden Corral that long ago in Hesperia and loved it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.