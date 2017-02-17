Golden Coral opens on San Bernardinoa s Hospitality Lane
SAN BERNARDINO >> Roger Eldridge and his wife, Judy Eldridge, shrugged aside concerns about a potentially giant storm arriving Friday and were among about 50 people waiting shortly after noon to enter the Golden Corral buffet on its opening day. “I have been waiting five years for this day,” said Roger Eldridge, explaining he visited the Golden Corral that long ago in Hesperia and loved it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|16 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|22 hr
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7,056
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Thu
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC