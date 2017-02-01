Funeral set for San Bernardino fire chief's son Dawson Hartwig
The memorial service will be held at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Ave. in Fontana on at 11 a.m. Feb. 7. Dawson's body was pulled from Lake Arrowhead early Sunday morning after he went for a walk late Friday night. Friends reported him missing at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.
