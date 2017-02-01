Foursome leads Highland deputies on pursuit through 3 cities
HIGHLAND >> Four people who led deputies on a pursuit through three cities early Thursday morning in a reportedly stolen vehicle are behind bars, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said. Christopher Hinckley, 30, of San Bernardino and Stephen Cafanga, 30, John Flores, 31, and Celie Calvert, 21, all of Redlands were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
