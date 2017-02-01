Foursome leads Highland deputies on p...

Foursome leads Highland deputies on pursuit through 3 cities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

HIGHLAND >> Four people who led deputies on a pursuit through three cities early Thursday morning in a reportedly stolen vehicle are behind bars, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said. Christopher Hinckley, 30, of San Bernardino and Stephen Cafanga, 30, John Flores, 31, and Celie Calvert, 21, all of Redlands were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center 18 hr Coming soon 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 hr Trojan 32,723
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Wed No sanctuary state 49
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Wed Rose of Tralee 35
Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel... Jan 31 BRANDY 1
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Jan 30 EMILY 1
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC