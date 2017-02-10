Former Victorville correctional officer to plead guilty in bribery case

RIVERSIDE >> A San Bernardino man who worked as a federal correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary in Victorville has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the United States Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Ignacio Adrian Sobers Jr., 31, agreed to plead guilty to one count of acceptance of a bribe by a public official for taking a $1,000 bribe to smuggle contraband to a prisoner inside the facility, a news release states.

