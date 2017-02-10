Former Redlands employee files appeal

REDLANDS >> A former employee who accused the city of retaliation and discrimination after taking protected leave is appealing a jury's ruling in favor of the city. Attorneys for Christine Smith , a former Quality of Life Department employee, filed the appeal in San Bernardino Superior Court hoping to overturn the jury's decision in September that the city did not retaliate against Smith for taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act; fail to prevent the alleged harassment, discrimination and retaliation against Smith; or wrongfully terminate her.

