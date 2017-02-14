Former county prosecutor testifies at Colonies corruption trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> A retired San Bernardino County prosecutor testified Tuesday at the Colonies corruption trial about his role in a political action committee controlled by defendant Jim Erwin, which prosecutors allege was used to funnel a $100,000 bribe from a real estate developer. Clyde Boyd, who retired as a county deputy district attorney in 2013, said he was close friends with Erwin in 2007 and maintained contact with him nearly every day.

