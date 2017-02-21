Former county CAO Mark Uffer testifies at Colonies trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Administrative Officer Mark Uffer testified Thursday at the Colonies corruption trial about one defendant's alleged influence over the county supervisor he worked for and the county's negotiations with a Rancho Cucamonga developer that resulted in a $102 million settlement prosecutors allege was tainted by bribery. Mark Uffer, who served as the county CAO from 2004 until his termination in November 2009 for undisclosed reasons, said defendant Mark Kirk, former chief of staff for former county Supervisor Gary Ovitt, “drove the agenda” for Ovitt's office, while Ovitt often quietly went along with what Kirk had to say.

