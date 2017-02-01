Former aide to county supervisor testifies at Colonies corruption trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> A former aide to former San Bernardino County Supervisor Gary Ovitt testified Wednesday in the Colonies corruption trial about a political action committee he was involved in with one of the defendants that prosecutors say was created to funnel a $100,000 bribe from a Rancho Cucamonga developer. Anthony Riley, a former candidate for state assembly who now works as the public information officer for the city of Barstow, served as secretary to the Alliance for Ethical Government political action committee, formed in the spring of 2007.

