Former aide to county supervisor testifies at Colonies corruption trial
SAN BERNARDINO >> A former aide to former San Bernardino County Supervisor Gary Ovitt testified Wednesday in the Colonies corruption trial about a political action committee he was involved in with one of the defendants that prosecutors say was created to funnel a $100,000 bribe from a Rancho Cucamonga developer. Anthony Riley, a former candidate for state assembly who now works as the public information officer for the city of Barstow, served as secretary to the Alliance for Ethical Government political action committee, formed in the spring of 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center
|6 hr
|Coming soon
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|No sanctuary state
|49
|Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel...
|Jan 31
|BRANDY
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Horacio
|240
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC