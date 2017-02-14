Fontana man pleads guilty to killing San Bernardino officer in crash
Officer Hanes was a 12-year veteran of the San Bernardino Police Department. RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> More than a year after a suspected drunken driver slammed into a patrol vehicle, killing a San Bernardino police officer, the 28-year-old driver has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month, records show.
