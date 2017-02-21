Final lease signed for San Bernardino to vacate City Hall

SAN BERNARDINO >> The final lease agreement is now in place for City Hall to be vacated in favor of three buildings that don't pose the same risk of collapsing in an earthquake. The City Council on Tuesday approved a three-and-a-half year lease in the building that previously housed the San Bernardino Employment and Training Agency, at 600 North Arrowhead Ave. That's longer than the other two leases the council approved in November , for office space at Vanir Tower and 215 North D St., both essentially next-door to the 43-year-old City Hall building that seismic experts say is likely to fall during a strong earthquake.

