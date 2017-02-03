Experts concerned over possible shift in violent extremism prevention focus
Reports of the Trump administration's plan to revamp a U.S. government program designed to counter all violent ideologies and going forward only focus on Islamist extremism, is raising concerns among those working to counter violent extremism at the international, national and local levels. Reuters reported Wednesday that the federal government program "Countering Violent Extremism" , would be changed to "Countering Islamic Extremism" or "Countering Radical Islamic Extremism."
