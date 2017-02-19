Exit polls show leftist candidate Lenin Moreno leading Ecuador's presidential vote
Lenin Moreno celebrates the closing of the polls in the general election, in Quito, Ecuador, on Feb. 19, 2017. Former Vice President Lenin Moreno, a leftist advocate for the disabled who was paralyzed in a 1998 robbery attempt, topped the field in Ecuador's presidential election Sunday, according to exit polls, but it was unclear whether his margin was large enough to avoid a runoff on April 2. Moreno, 63, is a close ally of outgoing President Rafael Correa, under whom he served as vice president from 2007 to 2013.
